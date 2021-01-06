Trevor Lawrence Announces Official Decision On NFL Draft

Clemson fans, the day you’ve been dreading is finally here: star quarterback Trevor Lawrence announced his decision to enter the 2021 NFL draft.

The decision comes as no surprise, of course. Lawrence is the presumptive No. 1 pick and the best quarterback prospect – according to analysts across the country – since Andrew Luck.

On Wednesday morning, Lawrence released a video posted to social media. He thanked the Clemson coaching staff and his teammates over the years that helped him win a national title and become the quarterback he is.

Lawrence entered Clemson as the No. 1 quarterback recruit in the country. Somehow, he lived up to the unreal expectations placed on his shoulders, leading the team to a national title as a freshman.

“Thank you, Clemson…” Lawrence said on Twitter.

Here’s video of his goodbye.

Lawrence saw his 2020 college football season come to an abrupt end over the weekend. He and the Clemson Tigers were no match for the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Sugar Bowl.

While he didn’t find that second national title he was looking for, Lawrence proved he’s one of the best to ever play the game. After losing just two games in his Clemson career, the elite quarterback is off to the NFL.

The Jacksonville Jaguars hold the No. 1 pick in the upcoming NFL draft. While nothing is set in stone, that’s likely where Lawrence will continue his football career.