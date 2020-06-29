Trevor Lawrence Went Viral After Cam Newton Signed With The Patriots

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence was trending on social media shortly after Cam Newton signed with the New England Patriots in free agency.

Newton, 31, reportedly agreed to a one-year contract worth up to $7.5 million with the Patriots. It’s essentially a prove-it deal for the former MVP quarterback.

Bill Belichick likely won’t hand the starting job to Newton right away, but he’s expected to beat out Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer. Newton should have the Patriots in playoff contention in their first post-Tom Brady season.

Many had previously speculated that the Patriots would “tank” the 2020 season and end up with a generational quarterback prospect in Lawrence.

“I think what they’re going to do…do what Miami did last year,” Colin Cowherd said in March. “Create a culture or maintain it, not be very good at quarterback, playing hard and playing to win but losing. Knowing you’re going to lose. The Patriots,… Brady is gone, but it is a 23 million dollar dead money hit. Andy Dalton was on the market and he is better than Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer. Why doesn’t New England go after Andy Dalton? It’s tanking for Trevor Lawrence.”

It doesn’t look like that’ll happen anymore, though. And NFL fans are pretty relieved.

Cam Newton may be a Patriot, but at least that means they aren’t getting Trevor Lawrence pic.twitter.com/iHRILV5SkF — Nick Howard (@drawoHkciN38) June 29, 2020

Trevor Lawrence realizing he has to move to Detroit pic.twitter.com/FMZDVz8xvU — Drake Bentley 🏴🚩 (@drake_bentley) June 29, 2020

Who knows what’ll actually happen during the 2020 NFL season, but it doesn’t look like the Patriots will be in contention for the No. 1 overall pick.