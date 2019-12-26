Trevor Lawrence Has Extreme Praise For Ohio State’s Chase Young

Saturday night’s College Football Playoff semifinal between Ohio State and Clemson pits perhaps the two most purely talented players in the sport against one another. While he got off to a slow start this season, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence would probably go No. 1 in most recent NFL Drafts, even though he isn’t eligible to enter until 2021. Ohio State defensive end Chase Young will be lined up against him, looking to pad his gaudy numbers from this season.

Lawrence didn’t make the short list of Heisman finalists, though he did receive some votes. His mediocre early season play knocked him below guys like Joe Burrow, Justin Fields, and Jalen Hurts, but by year’s end, few were playing at the level of Trevor Lawrence.

Young did make the stage in New York, a rarity for a defensive player. He is the odds-on favorite to be the first non-quarterback taken in April’s NFL Draft.

Lawrence definitely know what he’s up against. He had plenty of praise for Young during his press conference today, ahead of Saturday’s Fiesta Bowl.

From Clemson Maven:

“Just a great player. He’s physical. He’s fast. He’s a big guy, really athletic,” Lawrence said. “Everything you want in a defensive end. Just has a really good knack for finding the ball, getting to the quarterback. Always seems to be in the right place. That’s just a testament to how he prepares, I’m assuming, and the kind of player he is.”

He acknowledged that the protections may have to be a bit more slanted towards Chase Young than most of Clemson’s opponents this season.

The Buckeye star will certainly be a tougher test than most of Clemson’s recent ACC opponents:

“I think it’s just being conscious of (him),” Lawrence said. “More conscious of than we are in some other games, where he didn’t play guys that were quite as good as him. You have that in the back of your head. Then also just knowing what to do with protections and things like that. Just always kind of considering him. Really, there are other things, too. You can’t put too much into one guy, because that will mess up your offense, but you do have to keep him in the back of your mind for sure.”

Lawrence’s words signify just how much Young impacts a game. ESPN’s Todd McShay has called him better than both Bosa brothers. Those two Ohio State stars have made instant impacts in the pros, and Young may even be a step ahead.

Even if he isn’t racking up sacks in a given game, the amount of attention given to him naturally takes from how teams can deal with the rest of Ohio State’s defense, which is plenty talented beyond Chase Young.

[Clemson Maven]