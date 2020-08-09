The Spun

Trevor Lawrence Makes Clemson’s Thoughts On 2020 Season Very Clear

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence warms up vs. LSU.NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 13: Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Clemson Tigers warms up before the College Football Playoff National Championship game against the LSU Tigers at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 13, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

Some college football players have opted out of the 2020 season, if there is one. Trevor Lawrence has already stated that he plans on playing.

Lawrence told reporters on Friday that he is committed to playing this fall. But on Saturday, he passed along a message for all of his teammates.

If there was anybody wondering what the consensus was in the Clemson locker room right now, Lawrence made it clear.

“I don’t know about y’all, but we want to play,” Lawrence tweeted.

Even with a few dozen players opting out and others expressing concerns about health and safety protocols, we would bet the majority of college football players want to get back out on the field. They just want to make sure it can be done safely.

Unfortunately, it looks more and more like that is an impossible task. With today’s news of the MAC canceling the 2020 season, there have been plenty of whispers and reports that Power 5 leagues might be next.

No decisions have been made yet, but things certainly seem to be trending in the wrong direction.


