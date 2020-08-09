Trevor Lawrence Makes Clemson’s Thoughts On 2020 Season Very Clear

Some college football players have opted out of the 2020 season, if there is one. Trevor Lawrence has already stated that he plans on playing.

Lawrence told reporters on Friday that he is committed to playing this fall. But on Saturday, he passed along a message for all of his teammates.

If there was anybody wondering what the consensus was in the Clemson locker room right now, Lawrence made it clear.

“I don’t know about y’all, but we want to play,” Lawrence tweeted.

I don’t know about y’all, but we want to play. — Trevor Lawrence (@Trevorlawrencee) August 8, 2020

Even with a few dozen players opting out and others expressing concerns about health and safety protocols, we would bet the majority of college football players want to get back out on the field. They just want to make sure it can be done safely.

Unfortunately, it looks more and more like that is an impossible task. With today’s news of the MAC canceling the 2020 season, there have been plenty of whispers and reports that Power 5 leagues might be next.

No decisions have been made yet, but things certainly seem to be trending in the wrong direction.