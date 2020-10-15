Trevor Lawrence Shares His Reaction To Miami’s Trash Talk

No. 1 Clemson had perhaps its biggest game of the regular season last weekend, with No. 7 Miami making the trip to Death Valley. As is so often the case when an upstart team faces Trevor Lawrence and the Tigers, the game wasn’t particularly close.

Clemson blasted Miami 42-17, in a game that probably wasn’t even as close as the score would indicate. Trevor Lawrence was 29-for-41 for 292 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions on the day, bolstering his Heisman case. He also ran for 34 yards and a score.

Before the game, the Hurricanes were pretty fired up, and reportedly talking a good amount of trash. If anything, that got Clemson even more excited for the game, and it showed in the performance. Lawrence was asked about the trash talk during a media session this week, and he embraced it.

“I think it’s just natural. A big matchup. Being the quarterback, you just expect that,” Lawrence said, according to 247. “It’s fun. I love games like that. A lot of emotion. Really exciting, really fun. And I kind of welcome that. I feel like that’s what football is. Guys are emotional and having fun.”

Lawrence played well into the fourth quarter on Saturday, which hasn’t always been the case this year. He was in until the Tigers’ final drive, during which they ran out the clock.

With the win, the team moves to 4-0 on the season. Clemson will close out October with three pretty easy games on paper, against Georgia Tech, Syracuse, and Boston College. The next huge game for the Tigers comes on Nov. 7, at No. 4 Notre Dame, an ACC program for the year. As the Miami game was, this could be a preview of the ACC Championship Game, though North Carolina, which misses Clemson this year, may be in prime position to keep winning and face the Tigers in that game.

On the year, Lawrence is completing 72.4-percent of his throws for 1,140 yards (9.8 per attempt), and 10 touchdowns without an interception. He also has 48 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.

