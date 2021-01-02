Shannon Sharpe Has A Blunt Message For Trevor Lawrence

Ohio State’s offense built a substantial lead over the Clemson Tigers, and now the Buckeyes defense is absolutely teeing off on Trevor Lawrence. It is truly bizarre to see Lawrence face an onslaught like he has, especially on Clemson’s last drive.

Tonight’s game probably won’t be enough to change how the NFL Draft is expected to play out. Lawrence is widely expected to be the top overall pick when the Jacksonville Jaguars pick at No. 1, with Justin Fields really helping his case to be the second quarterback tonight.

Some have suggested that Lawrence try to pull a John Elway/Eli Manning-type power move to avoid going to the Jags, or even return to Clemson. That feels very unlikely. Given everything that Lawrence has said in recent weeks, it sounds like he’s pretty set on entering the NFL Draft.

Assuming he does, he will be in a very different situation than he has been with a stacked Clemson program. Games like this may be much closer to the norm for him in the not-too-distant future with a pretty moribund Jaguars franchise. FS1’s Shannon Sharpe made that point on Twitter a few moments ago.

T. Lawerence finding out what’s it’s going to be like with the Jags next year. — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) January 2, 2021

Lawrence himself has played a pretty solid game. He is 27-for-39 for 341 yards and two touchdowns, with a third score on the ground.

The Clemson defense has been absolutely torched by his longtime rival and fellow Georgian Justin Fields, who has over 400 total yards and six passing touchdowns on the day.

Watching Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields duel it out since their time as the Nos. 1 and 2 recruits in the country has been very fun. Hopefully we get to see these two take their individual rivalry into the pros, and find some success there.

