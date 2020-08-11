ACC Football Player Has Blunt Message For Trevor Lawrence

Trevor Lawrence is college football’s biggest star, and in recent months he’s taken on the mantle of unofficial spokesperson for players across the country. Not everyone is thrilled to have the Clemson quarterback doing so.

Elijah Jones, a rising redshirt sophomore at Boston College, has been very outspoken on issues within the sport this offseason. Among them is the push for racial justice, something Lawrence was pretty outspoken in support of earlier this summer. He also doesn’t seem particularly keen on the current debate over whether to have football this fall.

In July, he retweeted the Pac-12 players’ #WeAreUnited demands, and on Monday, called for a player’s union. He’s retweeted numerous messages calling into question whether there should be a season, given the ongoing severity of COVID-19, and racial injustice in the country.

This week, Trevor Lawrence spearheaded the #WeWantToPlay movement, which joined with #WeAreUnited in pushing for a season this fall, but with improved health protocols for players. The most notable inclusion in the players’ statement was likely a call for a college football players’ association of some sort. That sounds like something that might pave the way for a union in the future. Still, Elijah Jones doesn’t see Lawrence as a spokesperson for all of college football.

Jones isn’t alone, either. Syracuse defensive back Trill Williams, another notable ACC player, amplified his message from this morning.

Trevor Lawrence appears to be trying to bring the sides of the ongoing college football player debate together for a season this fall, something that is further called into question with the Big Ten’s decision moments ago to cancel the sport for the fall, and attempt to push to the spring.

Even so, it is impossible to effectively balance the interests of 130 FBS teams with over 100 players on each roster. It’s not surprising that some have an issue with what Lawrence has done here, even if it is broadly popular.

