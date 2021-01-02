Trevor Lawrence Comments On Dabo Swinney’s Ohio State Ranking

Dabo Swinney’s decision to rank Ohio State No. 11 on his Coaches Poll ballot was a hot topic during and after last night’s game.

Swinney was the butt of social media jokes as his team was taking a beating, and afterward, some Ohio State players made it clear they were motivated by the slight. Swinney, meanwhile, expressed no regret for his ranking or explanation.

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence was asked postgame how much he thought the ranking played into what transpired on the field. Not surprisingly, the junior star downplayed the significance of it while praising his opponent.

“I mean, I don’t know how I’d gauge that necessarily. But they played a great game,” Lawrence said. “I mean, who knows what all went into that. I think they’re a really good team, obviously. In games like this, you’ve got to play well to win, and they played really well. They earned it tonight. “And I think we prepared well. I think we were ready. Just didn’t really translate. Just didn’t play our best game, for sure. And I think they played one of their best games, and it was — they played great. So got to give it to them. “I don’t know what all goes into it. Obviously when you get beat, you want to go beat that team. That’s just anybody. But I think you’re playing for a Semifinal game. Doesn’t matter if you played the year before or not. I mean, everyone’s pretty motivated to win that game.”

You can debate as much as you want how much RankingGate played a role in last night’s result. One thing is clear though–it has been a while since we’ve seen Clemson get dominated like that.

The Tigers remain one of the three premier programs in college football–along with Alabama and Ohio State–but after back-to-back years of getting beaten soundly in the playoff, it might be time for Swinney and company to implement some tweaks this offseason.

We expect to see them back on the big stage in 2021, so we’ll see what they look like when they get there.