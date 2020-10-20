Trevor Lawrence Comments On No. 1 QB Recruit Arch Manning

Football runs deep in the Manning family’s blood. The days of Eli and Peyton playing football are over, but the Arch Manning era has just begun.

Arch was on national television last Tuesday, as he led Isidore Newman to a convincing win over Booker T. Washington. In three games this season, he has 712 passing yards and 12 total touchdowns.

Plenty of people are buying the Arch Manning hype even though he’s still a few years away from playing college football. It appears Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is one of those believers.

“He’s going to be a great player,” Lawrence said when asked by reporters about Manning. “Cool to see that family just keeps pumping out football players.”

Trevor Lawrence said he watched 2023 QB Arch Manning of Isidore Newman on TV last week: "He's going to be a great player. Cool to see that family just keeps pumping out football players." https://t.co/ilC5rukANx — Anna Hickey (@AnnaH247) October 20, 2020

Lawrence faced massive expectations when he first arrived on campus at Clemson. Somehow, the former five-star recruit has exceeded those expectations.

Almost every mock draft has Lawrence going first in the 2021 NFL Draft. Some analysts have labeled him as the best prospect since Andrew Luck.

At this rate, Manning is going to have to deal with the same pressure that Lawrence has dealt with. We’re just not so sure where he’ll be playing college football.

Alabama, Duke, LSU, Georgia, Tennessee, Ole Miss and others are seen as potential suitors for the talented gunslinger. But who knows, maybe he’ll consider taking his talents to Clemson after reading these comments from Lawrence.