What Trevor Lawrence’s Positive Test Means For Notre Dame Game

Earlier: News of Trevor Lawrence’s COVID-19 diagnosis has consumed the college football world on Thursday night. The Clemson star will definitely miss this weekend’s game against Boston College.

Next Saturday, the No. 1 Tigers travel to take on No. 4 Notre Dame. Naturally, many have started wondering if Lawrence will be available for that game.

The answer to that question depends on when the quarterback actually tested positive. As Sports Illustrated‘s Ross Dellenger notes, the ACC has stringent guidelines which means a player testing positive must isolate for at least 10 days.

Ten days from now is Sunday, November 8–the day after Clemson is scheduled to play Notre Dame. There’s no opportunity for Lawrence to “test out” of quarantine.

Now, if he actually tested positive yesterday or Tuesday and the diagnosis was only confirmed today, there might be a chance for Lawrence to suit up against the Irish. We’re awaiting a statement from Clemson with further clarification on the actual timeline.

ACC operates under CDC guidelines. A player who tested positive must isolate 10 days from the time of their positive test. If Lawrence got his positive today, his isolation would end, I believe, on Nov. 8 – the day after Clemson plays Notre Dame. https://t.co/AaWeJh3LCV — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) October 30, 2020

With Lawrence sidelined, five-star freshman backup DJ Uiagalelei will take over the reins of the Clemson offense. Uiagalelei was the No. 10 overall player in the 2020 class, according to 247Sports’ Composite Rankings.

Thus far this season, he’s completed 12 of 19 passes for 102 yards and rushed eight times for 32 yards and two touchdowns in a reserve role.

Stay tuned for more updates on Trevor Lawrence.

Update: Judging by this tweet from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, there seems to be a definite possibility that Trevor Lawrence is back for the game against Notre Dame on November 7.

Trevor Lawrence’s COVID test was taken Wednesday and that counts as day one in his 10-day countdown to be eligible to play next Saturday against Notre Dame, per source. It’s possible he had symptoms earlier, which could even push up his eligibility to play if he tests negative. https://t.co/3xHIFoNAu7 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 30, 2020

As of tonight, Lawrence said he has only mild symptoms. It will be interesting to monitor this situation over the next week or so.