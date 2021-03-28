The Spun

Trevor Lawrence Reportedly Makes Decision On NFL Draft

Clemson Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence on Saturday night.CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - DECEMBER 19: Quarterback Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Clemson Tigers looks to pass in the fourth quarter against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium on December 19, 2020 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

The 2021 NFL Draft will be in Cleveland next month, but the presumptive No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence reportedly won’t be.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Lawrence has declined the NFL’s invite to attend the draft. Instead, he’ll watch back at Clemson with family and friends.

Apparently, this is what the star quarterback wanted to do all along.

Last year’s draft was conducted remotely due to COVID-19, but the NFL is planning on holding the event in-person this time around, albeit on a limited scale.

However, at least the first overall selection will be finalized over Zoom, as the Jacksonville Jaguars are all but guaranteed to take Lawrence with the top pick.

The 2021 NFL Draft will be held from April 29-May 1.


