Trevor Lawrence Reportedly Makes Decision On NFL Draft

The 2021 NFL Draft will be in Cleveland next month, but the presumptive No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence reportedly won’t be.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Lawrence has declined the NFL’s invite to attend the draft. Instead, he’ll watch back at Clemson with family and friends.

Apparently, this is what the star quarterback wanted to do all along.

Presumptive No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence is declining the chance to attend the draft in Cleveland and is instead choosing to watch it at Clemson with a few family members and friends, per sources. Despite NFL’s invite, Lawrence never wavered in his desire to watch draft at Clemson. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 28, 2021

Last year’s draft was conducted remotely due to COVID-19, but the NFL is planning on holding the event in-person this time around, albeit on a limited scale.

However, at least the first overall selection will be finalized over Zoom, as the Jacksonville Jaguars are all but guaranteed to take Lawrence with the top pick.

The 2021 NFL Draft will be held from April 29-May 1.