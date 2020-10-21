Dabo Swinney Lists Differences Between Trevor Lawrence, Deshaun Watson

Dabo Swinney has won national titles with both Deshaun Watson and Trevor Lawrence. So it’s no surprise that analysts (especially from New York) want to know how the two compare given Watson’s NFL success and Lawrence’s No. 1 overall pick projection.

Speaking to the media this week, Swinney was asked to name the differences between his two quarterbacks. Swinney said that the only major difference is their size – Lawrence being 6-foot-6 and Watson being about 6-foot-3.

He proposed that Lawrence might have a bigger arm than Lawrence, but conceded that he’d be splitting hairs to say that. Ultimately, he feels that the two are mostly the same.

Via 247Sports:

“They’re more similar than they are different, that’s the best answer I can give you,” Swinney said. “They’re similar in every regard with the exception of Trevor being 6-foot-6. Deshaun is not that. He’s probably 6-3, maybe not quite 6-3. They can both make every throw. Trevor might have a bigger arm, but you’re splitting hairs. They’re both creative. They’re both great leaders. They carry themselves with a great, humble spirit. “They’re great teammates. They’re both grinders and love to prepare. I didn’t know if I would ever coach another guy like Deshaun who loved to prepare and was so focused. And Trevor is the exact same. Trevor is graduating in two and a half years, right at three years. Deshaun did the same. Very focused on what they want to do in life and they have fun doing it. “The only difference between those two guys is Trevor is just bigger. Trevor does not get the credit for his athleticism. There’s nothing Deshaun does athletically that Trevor cannot do. You saw that in the bowl game last year when he took a draw against a great football team 50-plus yards. He can run. Both can run. Trevor has long hair and Deshaun has short hair.”

Watson wound up going No. 12 overall to the Houston Texans in the 2017 NFL Draft. The Texans traded a lot to get him, and thus far he has not disappointed, making two Pro Bowls and leading the team to two playoff appearances.

If Lawrence can have that kind of immediate impact at the NFL level, teams will be jumping all over the place to get him.

Unless the New York Jets get the No. 1 overall pick… If that happens, maybe he should consider staying in college for another year.

Who will prove to be the better pro QB: Deshaun Watson or Trevor Lawrence?

