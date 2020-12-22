Trevor Lawrence Explains How He’s Dealt With The NFL Hype

As the college football seasons winds down, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence nears his shot at becoming the No. 1 pick in the impending 2021 NFL Draft.

Since he began as a starter in the ACC as a freshman, pro talent scouts have lauded his natural gifts and knowledge of the game. For nearly two years, discussions of the 2021 draft have centered on what team will get the chance to take Lawrence. Many believe that he can become the next transcendent NFL quarterback.

But Lawrence’s perspective on the matter is far different.

In a recent episode of The Adam Schefter Podcast, the Clemson junior spoke about all of the publicity he’s received since leaping onto the national scene at 19. Lawrence claims he does his best to block things out and always tries to keep his cool amidst the hype.

“I think it’s not super hard to follow with social media and things so publicized,” Lawrence said. “It’s clear right now what it will look like, but I try not to think about it too much honestly. Anything can change. There can be trades. It can flip at the end of the season. Who knows? … I’m not going to be naive. I hear it all the time obviously. That’s obvious. But I’m not going to put too much stake in it and look further down the line at what could happen down the line. I’m trying to finish well and then handle it the best I can.”

A small glimpse at the life of Trevor Lawrence. 🎧 https://t.co/7mZeDRJkS5 pic.twitter.com/9jH16C97i0 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 22, 2020

Lawrence’s situation is obviously unique, but would be a lot for any 21-year-old to handle. As he continues to draw comparisons to other NFL great quarterbacks, the anticipation of where he might land continues to grow.

With the New York Jets victory this weekend, the Jaguars slid up to the No. 1 draft spot where it’s expected that they’ll select the Clemson quarterback. Of course, with two weeks left in the 2020 season, it’s possible the order could still change.

Before the draft arrives in April of 2021, Lawrence will focus on bringing another National Championship back to Clemson. The Tiger earned the No. 2 spot going into the playoff semifinals, setting up a thrilling rematch with No. 3 Ohio State. The Tigers got the better of the Buckeyes in 2019, but lost in the championship to LSU.

Clemson will play Ohio State in the Sugar Bowl on January 1, 2021 with a kickoff at 8:45 p.m. ET.