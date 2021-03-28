What Fans Are Saying About Trevor Lawrence’s NFL Draft News

Trevor Lawrence is widely expected to be the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft next month, but he won’t be joining commissioner Roger Goodell on the stage.

The former Clemson Tigers star has reportedly decided to watch the NFL Draft from home with his friends and family.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter first reported the news.

“Presumptive No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence is declining the chance to attend the draft in Cleveland and is instead choosing to watch it at Clemson with a few family members and friends, per sources. Despite NFL’s invite, Lawrence never wavered in his desire to watch draft at Clemson,” he tweeted.

Fans are mostly praising Lawrence for his decision, though there are some Jaguars jokes being made, too.

“Doesn’t want to be seen holding up a Jaguars jersey in public,” BetOnline.ag tweeted.

“Yup… love this move,” Pat McAfee wrote.

“Interesting. Surprises me but probably shouldn’t. He’s not a spotlight guy from everything I’ve gathered. Keeping it low key and saving money on an expensive suit,” another fan wrote.

This is becoming somewhat of a trend for No. 1 overall NFL Draft picks, too.

Both Baker Mayfield and Myles Garrett watched the draft from home when they went No. 1 overall. Last year, Joe Burrow watched from home, though every prospect did the same due to the pandemic.

The NFL is planning on having a sizable crowd for this year’s draft, which will officially be held in Cleveland.

The 2021 NFL Draft will begin on Thursday, April 29.