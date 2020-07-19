Trevor Lawrence’s Fiancee Shares Photos Of Her Engagement Ring

Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence will soon be a highly-paid NFL quarterback, as well as a married man.

Lawrence’s engagement to Marissa Layne Mowry was revealed over the weekend. Afterwards, Mowry decided to show off the rock her future husband got her.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Mowry showed off a few photos and videos of the engagement celebration. Among them were a handful of incredible shots of the ring that Lawrence got her. And it is a sight to behold.

“Woke up feeling like this- overwhelmed and full of JOY!” Mowry wrote. “Someone pinch me…”

That’s an impressive ring to be sure. Though if Lawrence had waited until he signed with the NFL, he probably could have afforded to buy her a rock the size of a fist.

Lawrence and Mowry have been dating since high school. But while Lawrence decided to ply his trade at Clemson, Mowry became a soccer player at Anderson University in South Carolina.

Their relationship has been far from a secret, though. Mowry has posted tons of photos on Instagram with her famous boyfriend.

Lawrence has just one more year at Clemson to go before he can declare for the 2021 NFL Draft. He is widely expected to be the top QB in the draft, and possibly the No. 1 overall pick next year.

Things are looking up for Lawrence and his new family. Congratulations to the future newlyweds.