On Friday night, arguably the best quarterback in college football took himself off the free agent market – well, sort of.

Clemson star quarterback Trevor Lawrence had Tigers fans going crazy with excitement after his last post on social media. Lawrence announced his engagement to longtime girlfriend Marissa Mowry.

So, what venue did he pick to ask the girl of his dreams to marry him? Well, he wouldn’t be a member of the Clemson football team if he didn’t love showing up to Memorial Stadium.

That’s exactly what the couple did this week for their engagement. Of course she said yes and now the couple is happily engaged.

“FOREVER. You’re everything I’ve dreamed of. I love you and can’t wait to marry you,” Lawrence said in the post.

Mowry didn’t have to think long and hard about the answer. She said it was the easiest “yes” of her life.

“Easiest YES of my life!!! I love you always Trevor,” she said on her Instagram page.

While Lawrence is known for his work on the field, the couple has been doing terrific work off the field as well. Earlier this offseason, they started a fundraiser to help raise money for people impacted by the pandemic.

After a brief snafu with the NCAA, the couple got their fundraiser back on track and raised plenty of money.

Congratulations to the newly engaged couple!