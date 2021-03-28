The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Trevor Lawrence Had 1-Word Reaction To Zach Wilson’s Pro Day

Trevor Lawrence wearing a mask on his face during the Sugar Bowl.NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 01: Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Clemson Tigers looks on in the second half against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the College Football Playoff semifinal game at the Allstate Sugar Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 01, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Even Trevor Lawrence was impressed by Zach Wilson‘s ridiculous performance at his pro day earlier this week.

Wilson is not likely to jump Lawrence as the top quarterback prospect in the 2021 NFL Draft class, but it looks like he could go No. 2 overall.

Wilson, who starred collegiately at BYU, had his pro day earlier this week. The star Cougars quarterback put on a ridiculous show, with NFL fans and scouts drooling over his arm ability. One specific throw from Wilson went viral on social media.

The former BYU Cougars star showed off his crazy arm strength with this throw across his body on the run.

Even Lawrence was impressed by that one.

The former Clemson Tigers star quarterback, who is projected to go No. 1 overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars, had a one-word reaction to Wilson’s ridiculous showing.

“Sheesh!!!” he wrote.

The 2021 NFL Draft quarterback class could be a special one, with several intriguing prospects at the top of the class.

Lawrence and Wilson could be the No. 1 and No. 2 prospects in that class, but don’t sleep on Justin Fields or Mac Jones, either.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.