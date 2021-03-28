Trevor Lawrence Had 1-Word Reaction To Zach Wilson’s Pro Day

Even Trevor Lawrence was impressed by Zach Wilson‘s ridiculous performance at his pro day earlier this week.

Wilson is not likely to jump Lawrence as the top quarterback prospect in the 2021 NFL Draft class, but it looks like he could go No. 2 overall.

Wilson, who starred collegiately at BYU, had his pro day earlier this week. The star Cougars quarterback put on a ridiculous show, with NFL fans and scouts drooling over his arm ability. One specific throw from Wilson went viral on social media.

The former BYU Cougars star showed off his crazy arm strength with this throw across his body on the run.

Meanwhile, Zach Wilson is launching bombs at his pro day. This throw across his body on the run.pic.twitter.com/wfcARGc8K9 — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) March 26, 2021

Even Lawrence was impressed by that one.

The former Clemson Tigers star quarterback, who is projected to go No. 1 overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars, had a one-word reaction to Wilson’s ridiculous showing.

“Sheesh!!!” he wrote.

Trevor Lawrence was impressed by Zach Wilson 😳 pic.twitter.com/jR1CuwkmRQ — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) March 26, 2021

The 2021 NFL Draft quarterback class could be a special one, with several intriguing prospects at the top of the class.

Lawrence and Wilson could be the No. 1 and No. 2 prospects in that class, but don’t sleep on Justin Fields or Mac Jones, either.