Trevor Lawrence Had A 2-Word Message After Crushing Notre Dame

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence has a two-word message for the rest of the college football world: “We’re back.”

Well, it’s not like the Tigers actually went anywhere. After all, Clemson played in the national championship last season and played well against an LSU team which some consider one of the greatest of all-time.

But Clemson did slip up earlier this year when the Tigers fell at the hands of the Fighting Irish. Lawrence and the Tigers avenged their lone loss of the season on Saturday.

Clemson demolished Notre Dame in the ACC Championship Game Saturday afternoon – and it was a scary sight for the rest of college football. Lawrence wants fans to know one thing: Clemson is “back.”

“We’re back,” Lawrence said Saturday night, via 247Sports. “We’re back again and we’re ready.”

We believe you, Trevor. Clemson is without a doubt back and looks ready to go on another national championship run.

The Tigers’ first step is to win their semifinal game. Most projections indicate Clemson will meet Ohio State in the semifinal in what would serve as a rematch of last year’s semifinal game. That same semifinal game was one of the best in playoff history. We’re hoping a rematch provides a similar thrill.

The Tigers won’t overlook these next few weeks of practice, though.

Lawrence knows what it takes to win a championship. That experience could push the Tigers over the edge come playoff time.