On Tuesday night, arguably the best quarterback in college football made his feelings known about the 2020 season.

He wants to play. Clemson star quarterback Trevor Lawrence took to Twitter with a special message to his fans and made it clear he’s eager to step back on the field this season.

“Bring football back,” Lawrence said in response to a video Clemson football put up earlier today. In the video, Lawrence’s highlights from past seasons were on full display.

It looks like Lawrence saw his dominance on the field and had the urge to get back out there. Whether or not he’ll be able to remains the question at hand.

Here’s the post.

BRING FOOTBALL BACK https://t.co/9kgk8zjZbT — Trevor Lawrence (@Trevorlawrencee) May 12, 2020

Lawrence sent the college football world on fire as a freshman, taking down the Alabama Crimson Tide in the title game after an undefeated season.

He followed that up with another undefeated season in 2019. After a comeback victory over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal, the Tigers faced off against an historic LSU team.

Lawrence and Burrow entered the game as the two best quarterbacks in college football. Unfortunately, the sophomore quarterback couldn’t keep up with the LSU offense.

Like Burrow in 2020, Lawrence is the presumptive No. 1 pick in the 2021 draft.

Clemson fans hope he has the opportunity to see the field and find some redemption during the 2020 season before leaving for the NFL.