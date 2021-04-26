Trevor Lawrence Has Signed An Interesting Endorsement Deal

Former Clemson Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence continues to add to his endorsements list ahead of Thursday night’s NFL Draft.

Lawrence, the likely No. 1 overall pick in Thursday’s NFL Draft, has already signed a couple of major endorsement deals. Earlier this month, he reportedly agreed to deals with Gatorade and adidas.

The probable No. 1 overall pick has reportedly added a new endorsement deal – and this one is very interesting.

According to the New York Times, Lawrence has signed a deal with the crypto company Blockfolio. Lawrence’s first payment was reportedly made in crypto tokens.

Trevor Lawrence has signed a multi-year deal with crypto company Blockfolio. Lawrence’s 1st payment was made in crypto tokens. More from @nytimes 👇 pic.twitter.com/UjpIbl5wDh — Darren Heitner (@DarrenHeitner) April 26, 2021

Top NFL Draft prospects are evolving with their endorsement deals.

Last year, Cincinnati Bengals rookie quarterback Joe Burrow signed an endorsement deal with an electronic car company.

It's a new age of endorsement deals. 2020: No. 1 pick Joe Burrow signs a deal with all-electric truck company Lordstown Motors 2021: Projected No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence signs a deal with crypto platform Blockfolio pic.twitter.com/NJSWkCSXFx — Front Office Sports (@FOS) April 26, 2021

Now, we have Lawrence signing an endorsement deal with a crypto company. It will be interesting to see just how involved professional athletes get in the crypto space moving forward. Clearly, there is a lot of interest.

The 2021 NFL Draft is scheduled to begin on Thursday night, live from Cleveland, Ohio.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are projected to select Lawrence at No. 1 overall.