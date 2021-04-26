The Spun

Trevor Lawrence Has Signed An Interesting Endorsement Deal

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence warms up vs. LSU.NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 13: Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Clemson Tigers warms up before the College Football Playoff National Championship game against the LSU Tigers at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 13, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

Former Clemson Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence continues to add to his endorsements list ahead of Thursday night’s NFL Draft.

Lawrence, the likely No. 1 overall pick in Thursday’s NFL Draft, has already signed a couple of major endorsement deals. Earlier this month, he reportedly agreed to deals with Gatorade and adidas.

The probable No. 1 overall pick has reportedly added a new endorsement deal – and this one is very interesting.

According to the New York Times, Lawrence has signed a deal with the crypto company Blockfolio. Lawrence’s first payment was reportedly made in crypto tokens.

Top NFL Draft prospects are evolving with their endorsement deals.

Last year, Cincinnati Bengals rookie quarterback Joe Burrow signed an endorsement deal with an electronic car company.

Now, we have Lawrence signing an endorsement deal with a crypto company. It will be interesting to see just how involved professional athletes get in the crypto space moving forward. Clearly, there is a lot of interest.

The 2021 NFL Draft is scheduled to begin on Thursday night, live from Cleveland, Ohio.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are projected to select Lawrence at No. 1 overall.


