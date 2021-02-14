Trevor Lawrence Posts Heartfelt Message For Clemson Football

Trevor Lawrence dazzled at his early Pro Day, proving once again why he’s the clear favorite for the No. 1 overall pick in this April’s draft.

The 21-year-old, former Clemson quarterback opted to throw for a handful of NFL organizations on Friday. Lawrence plans to undergo surgery to repair an injured labrum in his left shoulder, but still wanted to show off his ability before the draft.

He did just that, putting to bed any doubts that he might not be the top prospect head into April. Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer, the holder of the No. 1 pick, stood on the field while Lawrence threw and was undoubtedly impressed by what he saw.

After three years with the Tigers, the 21-year-old Lawrence looks completely ready to make the leap to the NFL. Still, he couldn’t forgot how his time at Clemson set him up for success at the next level.

“I’ve been prepared by the best @ClemsonFB,” Lawrence wrote in response to the program’s official Twitter account, which shared a video of the quarterback’s highlights on Friday.

While at Clemson, Lawrence won three ACC titles, in addition to the 2018 National Championship. He was named a Heisman Trophy finalist and ended his college career with 10,084 yards and 91 touchdowns.

With his Pro Day in the books, Lawrence will get to focus on his health. Following the workout on Friday, he detailed the timeline for his recovery from the surgery on his injured labrum.

“Obviously I’ve got to still continue talking to the doctors and see how the rehab goes, but I think I can throw in six-to-eight weeks after the surgery. And then looking at a four-to-five-month full clearance,” Lawrence said to ESPN’s Rece Davis. “But obviously, I’ll be able to do stuff before then. But just glad it’s non-throwing shoulder, so shouldn’t be too bad. Just got to rehab really hard and work hard to get back. But I’m just excited to get that fixed and start that road to getting healthy.”

While he works at getting back to 100 percent, Lawrence should get to hear his name called first in the 2021 NFL Draft.