Paul Finebaum Reveals His 2020 Heisman Trophy Pick

Trevor Lawrence fell out of the Heisman conversation pretty quickly in 2019, after having all of the hype coming off of Clemson’s national championship. Paul Finebaum still believes in his ability to win college football’s most prestigious award.

Lawrence will be in the conversation once again entering the season. Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields will be one of the favorites, as one of the top runners up last year, when Joe Burrow won the award. Lawrence is widely seen as the most talented college quarterback since Andrew Luck, if not earlier.

The Clemson star was a bit shaky to start the year. He finished very strong, leading Clemson to the national title game. If he plays the way he did in the back half of last season for a full year, we may very well see him in New York.

“I like Trevor Lawrence. He was the favorite last year,” Finebaum said on ESPN’s Get Up, when asked about the 2020 Heisman race. “He struggled, he tries too hard to be Tom Brady and Peyton Manning and Russell Wilson all wrapped into one. When he finally calmed down, he got into a rhythm. He got stymied in the championship game, but I think he’ll come back better than ever and his team is looking very good, has a chance to make a run to the playoffs.”

Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields will be the two major favorites entering the 2020 season. Bovada recently installed Lawrence as a slight favorite, while William Hill tabbed the Ohio State quarterback earlier this month.

Last fall, Lawrence threw for 3,665 yards, 36 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. He completed 65.8-percent of his throws, averaging nine yards per attempt. He also flashed some serious athleticism, rushing for 563 yards and nine touchdowns. His dual-threat ability helped him get by Fields and Ohio State in the College Football Playoff.

Clemson is scheduled to open its season against Georgia Tech on September 3.

