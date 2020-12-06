Trevor Lawrence Joined Elite ACC History On Saturday Night

Clemson superstar quarterback Trevor Lawrence notched another historic accomplishment on his college football resume Saturday night.

Lawrence has nothing left to prove in regards to the eyes of NFL scouts. He’s going to be the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, barring any unprecedented circumstances. But the Clemson quarterback isn’t looking ahead to the big leagues just yet.

Lawrence became just the fifth player in ACC history to be responsible for 100 career touchdowns Saturday night. He joins an impressive list that features Tajh Boyd, Lamar Jackson, Deshaun Watson and Philip Rivers. Quite the list to say the least.

Three of those players – Jackson, Watson and Rivers – are current NFL starters, as you may know. Lawrence has a bright future ahead of him.

“On a 17-yard touchdown run, in the first quarter, Lawrence joined Tajh Boyd (133), Lamar Jackson (119), Deshaun Watson (116) and Philip Rivers (112) as the only players in ACC history to be responsible for 100 career touchdowns (scored and/or thrown,” Clemson announced Saturday night.

If you weren’t already aware – yes, Trevor Lawrence is good at football. But his collegiate career isn’t done just yet.

The Clemson quarterback has his sights set on the College Football Playoff. To get there, the Tigers need to beat Notre Dame in the ACC Championship game. Win and you’re in, as the old saying goes.

Clemson is perhaps the most complete team in the nation, behind Alabama.

As long as the Tigers get in the playoff, they’ll have a good shot at winning it all when the time comes.