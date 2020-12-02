Kiper, McShay Discuss NFL Draft ‘Gap’ Between Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields

Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields have been connected since they emerged as high school superstars. Both are from Georgia, they were the Nos. 1 and 2 players in the 2018 recruiting class, and last year they clashed in the College Football Playoff. Now, they are dueling it out to be the top pick in the 2012 NFL Draft as well.

Ahead of this season, the two were on the forefront of the player-led push to have a college football season at all, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Canceled games may cost them both Heisman ceremony trips—Fields was the runner up last year—and now they’re expected to be the first two quarterbacks off the board when the 2021 NFL Draft rolls around.

Of course, that isn’t set in stone. A lot of it will depend on the draft order, and we do have some other interesting prospects in North Dakota State’s Trey Lance and BYU’s Zach Wilson who could crash the early part of the first round. Lawrence and Fields are definitely the favorites to be the first two off the board come April though.

Lawrence has been the presumptive No. 1 pick since he took over the starting job at Clemson as a freshman, and led the Tigers to a national title. Fields had a better statistical season last year, but with his rare combination of size, athleticism, and arm talent, it will be hard for whichever team winds up at No. 1 to pass on Trevor Lawrence. ESPN’s top NFL Draft analysts, Mel Kiper Jr. and Todd McShay, are impressed with Fields as well, but think there is a gap between the two.

“There’s a gap, it’s not a huge gap,” Kiper Jr. said during an appearance on Wednesday’s episode of Get Up. “Think about high school coming out. Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields, 1 and 1a. Would it be 1 and 1a (now)? Maybe had it not been for that Indiana game for Justin Fields a few weeks ago; three interceptions, was off his game, accuracy, (he) just didn’t get into a rhythm. They had a big lead and almost blew that big lead. Had he not had that hiccup, maybe you could’ve said it’s close and it could come down to the wire. But I think right now you’re looking at John Elway, Peyton Manning, Andrew Luck. There’s never a debate there, and certainly with Trevor Lawrence I think there will be no debate come late April. He will be—guaranteed to be—the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft.”

Fields had been almost perfect this year, before a rare mistake-prone game against Indiana. He was the more steady player last season, but Lawrence has put together a very consistent 2020 campaign, aside from games missed due to COVID-19.

McShay also made that Andrew Luck comparison, saying that Lawrence is the best quarterback prospect since the former Stanford star in 2012.

“I agree with Mel. Trevor Lawrence is the highest grade that I’ve given to a player since Andrew Luck in 2012. So you’re talking about rare air. I wasn’t around for evaluating Elway and some of the other guys, but Andrew Luck is the highest grade I’ve ever given, and he’s right there behind him.”

McShay believes that Lawrence and Fields will go 1-2 in the first round of the NFL Draft, whether by team need or by trades up into those spots, while Lance, Wilson, and Alabama’s Mac Jones are also all potential first round picks.

[ESPN]