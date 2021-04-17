Earlier this week, former Clemson Tigers star quarterback Trevor Lawrence made headlines with a comment he made to Sports Illustrated.

“It’s hard to explain that because I want people to know that I’m passionate about what I do and it’s really important to me,” he said in an interview with SI’s Michael Rosenberg. “But, I don’t have this huge chip on my shoulder, that everyone’s out to get me and I’m trying to prove everybody wrong. I just don’t have that. I can’t manufacture that and I don’t want to.”

Immediately after his comments, fans and analysts criticized him for not taking the game seriously enough. They suggested his comments showed he doesn’t truly love the game – and doesn’t need it.

On Saturday afternoon, Lawrence took to Twitter in an attempt to clear the air. He made it clear he loves the game of football and he plans to do all he can to be the best.

“It seems as if people are misreading my sentiment,” Lawrence said in the message. “I am internally motivated – I love football as much or more than anyone. It is a HUGE priority in my life, obviously.”

“I am driven to be the best I can be, and to maximize my potential. And to WIN. I have a lot of confidence in my work ethic, I love to grind and to chase my goals. You can ask anyone who has been in my life.”

Later in the message, Lawrence clarified that football doesn’t define him as a person.

“That being said, I am secure in who I am, and what I believe,” he said. “I don’t need football to make me feel worthy as a person. I purely love the game and everything that comes with it. The work, the team, the ups and downs.”

Lawrence clearly heard the critics and wanted to clear the air. The former Clemson star shouldn’t have any worries about not being the No. 1 overall pick though.

The Jacksonville Jaguars will call his name with the first pick on April 29.