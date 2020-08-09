Trevor Lawrence’s Message For College Football Is Going Viral

The status of the 2020 college football season is currently in major doubt. While the Power 5 conferences are currently planning on playing league-only schedules, there’s growing speculation that the season will be canceled or pushed to the spring.

While some of college football’s top players have already opted out, the majority of them are interested in playing.

Trevor Lawrence, the sport’s No. 1 star, made that extremely clear on Sunday afternoon.

“Let’s work together to create a situation where we can play the game that all of us love. Not divide and argue. There is a way forward,” Lawrence tweeted on Sunday.

This is not the first time Lawrence has clearly stated his intentions for the 2020 college football season. He very much wants to play and he’s made that evident.

“I don’t know about y’all, but we want to play,” Lawrence tweeted on Saturday night.

Ultimately, the decision to play or not play the season is out of Lawrence’s hands. It will be made by university presidents and athletic directors. That’s how it should be, but that doesn’t mean players like Lawrence shouldn’t have their opinions heard.

It’s clear that most college football players want to play. Will that matter? We’ll find out in the weeks to come.