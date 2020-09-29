Trevor Lawrence Names NFL Team He Grew Up Rooting For

Through three weeks of the 2020 season, there are a number of NFL fan bases whose teams are much closer to landing Trevor Lawrence than they are to making the playoffs.

While all of these fans would love to have the Clemson quarterback and likely No. 1 overall pick on their roster next year, he can only play for one. We don’t know yet which team will draft Lawrence, but now we do know which team he liked as a kid.

Growing up in Georgia, Lawrence rooted for the Atlanta Falcons, he told reporters on Wednesday. Without a doubt, this quote should pique the interest of Falcons fans.

Trevor Lawrence sees all your tweets about wanting him on your NFL team. He thinks it's funny. He also said he wasn't a huge NFL fan, but did root for the Falcons as a kid. — Grace Raynor (@gmraynor) September 29, 2020

Currently, Atlanta is one of the six teams in the NFL off to an 0-3 start. The Falcons are probably too talented to ultimately lose enough games to have a chance to draft Lawrence at No. 1, but hey, if they continue blowing leads in a historic fashion every week, they may just have a shot yet.

Whoever winds up with Trevor Lawrence is getting an absolute stud though, that’s for sure. This might be the most can’t-miss college quarterback since Andrew Luck.

The Heisman Trophy favorite and his Clemson teammates will take on Virginia at 8 p.m. ET Saturday on ACC Network.