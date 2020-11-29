Trevor Lawrence Hints At NFL Decision Following Today’s Win

Trevor Lawrence hasn’t confirmed that his Clemson football career is over after this year, but most people know what’s up. He’s a big favorite to go No. 1 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft, and with a national championship already under his belt, has very little to prove at this level.

After last weekend’s abrupt Florida State cancellation, Clemson hadn’t played since the loss at Notre Dame. That game was played without Trevor Lawrence, who was in COVID-19 quarantine, as did the win over Boston College the week before. His last game was over a month ago against Syracuse.

Lawrence exercised his very clear frustrations for all of those absences against Pitt tonight. He threw for 403 yards and two scores in a 52-17 win, before giving way to freshman D.J. Uiagalelei.

After the game, he hinted that this was his last game at Death Valley. Clemson is at Virginia Tech next weekend for what it the last scheduled game for the Tigers in the regular season.

Trevor Lawrence references "last night in Death Valley." Went out with a great performance. https://t.co/gcBSJi9hE4 — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) November 29, 2020

“Last night in Death Valley, super special night, I wouldn’t go out any other way,” Lawrence said, more than tipping his hand at what is to come. “I’m grateful to be part of Clemson University, and even more so this program.

“I love all the coaches and all the players, and my years here have been amazing. I’m thankful for everybody, thankful for the fans, thank you guys.”

Clemson will likely get a shot to avenge its loss to Notre Dame, with Trevor Lawrence under center, at the ACC Championship. If they win that big rematch, they’ll almost definitely make the College Football Playoff.

