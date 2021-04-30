Dabo Had Blunt Message For Urban Meyer About Trevor Lawrence

Urban Meyer took the job with the Jacksonville Jaguars knowing he’d have the chance to draft a generational quarterback. Tonight, the team made it official, selecting Trevor Lawrence No. 1.

This was no secret. Lawrence held a Pro Day that looked like an individual workout for Meyer, and the two sides did everything but acknowledge that he’d be the pick there for months.

Lawrence goes from playing for one of the great college football coaches of the current era to another. Dabo Swinney turned Clemson into a national power before recruiting Lawrence. Landing the vaunted former No. 1 recruit helped him win a second national title and cement the Tigers’ place in the sport.

He has a message for his former Ohio State counterpart in Meyer. Now that you have a guy like Lawrence under center, you better not screw it up.

Dabo Swinney on the first thing he said to Urban Meyer about coaching Trevor Lawrence: “Don’t screw it up.” — Andy Staples (@Andy_Staples) April 30, 2021

Conventional wisdom is that Trevor Lawrence is going to be awfully hard to screw up. He was the No. 1 recruit in his class, and has been penciled in as the No. 1 pick in 2021 for years now. Nothing he did at Clemson did anything to drive down the hype.

As a freshman in 2018, he won the job from Kelly Bryant at mid-year, and led the Tigers to the national title, throwing for 3,280 yards, 30 touchdowns, and four interceptions. He continued to improve on his completion percentage and efficiency over his career, and threw for 3,153 yards, 24 touchdowns, and five interceptions in 10 games this season.

Throw in his ability to move the pocket and break contain—he has 943 rushing yards and 18 scores over three seasons—and he is the quintessential modern quarterback. “Don’t screw it up” is a valid take by Dabo.

