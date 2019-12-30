Trevor Lawrence “Pissed Off” By Ohio State’s Targeting Hit

One of the most controversial moments of Saturday’s Fiesta Bowl came when Ohio State defensive back Shaun Wade was ejected for targeting after hitting Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence with the crown of his helmet.

That play appeared to shift some momentum for the Tigers, who went on to win the game after overcoming a 16-point deficit. But Lawrence is still heated that Wade nearly took him out of the game.

Speaking to the media this week, Lawrence said he was “pissed off” that the Buckeyes thought Wade had knocked him out. He admitted to being briefly worried he had injured his collarbone.

But Lawrence also stated that he had “a different edge” when he got up off the ground.

“Then I got pissed off because they were over there thinking they knocked me out and they had all the momentum. So I popped up. I just had a different edge when I got up.”

Lawrence went on to throw for 259 yards and two touchdowns in the second half. He also set a career-high in rushing with 16 carries for 107 yards.

The sophomore quarterback now heads to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome to take on the LSU Tigers.

He’ll need to be at his very best in order to outscore the high-octane LSU offense.