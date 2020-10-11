Miami’s back? In the words of the great Lee Corso: “Not so fast, my friend.” Clemson star quarterback Trevor Lawrence and the Tigers shined in a blowout win over the Hurricanes Saturday night.

Miami wasn’t much of a challenge for the talent-ridden Tigers. Clemson held the Hurricanes without a touchdown up until the final play of the first half. The Tigers lined up for a massive field goal, which was then blocked and returned for a touchdown by Miami’s special teams unit.

That was one of the only times the Hurricanes found the end-zone Saturday night. The electric D’Eriq King was held to just 121 passing yards as the Clemson defense forced two picks. Lawrence, meanwhile, shined for the Tigers.

The Clemson quarterback threw for 292 yards and three touchdowns on the Miami defense. He also had 34 yards and a score on the ground. It’s safe to say the Tigers ran away with a win with ease Saturday night. Take a look at Lawrence’s reaction to the victory in the tweet below.

Great team win – hats off to Miami. On to the next 🧡 #LockedIn pic.twitter.com/BDtEP0fl6u — Trevor Lawrence (@Trevorlawrencee) October 11, 2020

Per usual, Trevor Lawrence is already focused on Clemson’s next opponent. But it’s tough not to reflect on what we saw from the Tigers Saturday night.

In the midst of so much college football parity this year, Clemson looks like one of the few national championship contenders. Lawrence has been the Tigers’ catalyst for success. But the job’s not finished just yet.

Clemson can’t overlook any opponent on its schedule. The Tigers get back to work this week in preparation for Georgia Tech next Saturday.