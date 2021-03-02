Photos: Trevor Lawrence Posts Update Following Shoulder Surgery

After showing NFL teams his potential in a February workout session, Trevor Lawrence underwent shoulder surgery to repair a torn labrum. He still has ways to go before he returns to the field, but the Clemson product did provide an update this week.

On Monday night, Lawrence posted a photo of him at rehab with the caption “Day by day.” The picture showed him working on his surgically-repaired shoulder.

This isn’t the first time that Lawrence has used Instagram to update his status. A few weeks ago, he wrote “Surgery went great. Excited to rehab.”

Even though Lawrence underwent offseason surgery, the expectation is that he’ll go first overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars in the upcoming draft.

Here’s the latest Instagram post from Lawrence:

As for when we’ll see Lawrence back on the field, it sounds like it could take up to five months for him to be fully cleared.

“Obviously I’ve got to still continue talking to the doctors and see how the rehab goes, but I think I can throw in six-to-eight weeks after the surgery. And then looking at a four-to-five-month full clearance,” Lawrence said. “But obviously, I’ll be able to do stuff before then. But just glad it’s non-throwing shoulder, so shouldn’t be too bad. Just got to rehab really hard and work hard to get back. But I’m just excited to get that fixed and start that road to getting healthy.”

Lawrence should be ready to go for his rookie season, which is great news for NFL fans across the country. It’ll be fun to see if his production on the field can validate all the hype that surrounds him.