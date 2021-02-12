Here’s Who Will Be Watching Trevor Lawrence Throw Today

The Jacksonville Jaguars may be the prohibitive favorites to draft Trevor Lawrence No. 1 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft, but they won’t be the only ones in attendance for his Pro Day this morning.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, representatives of three other teams with high picks in the NFL Draft will be in attendance too. Representing the Jacksonville Jaguars will be head coach Urban Meyer and offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell. But then things get very interesting.

The New York Jets, holders of the No. 2 overall pick, are sending general manager Joe Douglas and assistant GM Rex Hogan. No doubt they want to see who and what they’re missing out on.

The Atlanta Falcons are sending new general manager Terry Fontenot and head coach Arthur Smith. They hold the No. 4 overall pick in the draft.

Finally there’s the Carolina Panthers, who sent offensive coordinator Joe Brady to the Pro Day. This won’t be the first time Brady’s seen Lawrence up close though. He coached against Lawrence just over a year ago as the passing game coordinator for the LSU-Clemson national title game.

While it’s important to do due-diligence on every major prospect in the draft since you never know how it’ll play out, anyone other than the Jaguars watching Lawrence throw still seems pointless.

Trevor Lawrence is the most highly-regarded quarterback prospect since Andrew Luck and the Jaguars have a glaring need at the position. Anything that would turn the Jaguars off from drafting him would probably turn away the others too.

Draft analysts have been wrong about which QBs will succeed at the next level plenty of times. But when it comes to figuring out where they’ll go, it’s usually not as complicated in the first few picks.

Trevor Lawrence’s Pro Day will be shown on the ACC Network and ESPN2 at 10 a.m. EST.

