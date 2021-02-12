Look: Trevor Lawrence Is Putting On A Show At His Pro Day

If there were any doubts about the arm strength of Trevor Lawrence, the Clemson QB is putting an end to them at his Pro Day.

The consensus top prospect in the 2021 NFL Draft is putting on an absolute show for all of the NFL representatives in attendance. Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer stood within breathing distance as Lawrence completed a long pass along the sidelines.

It’s no surprise that Meyer has the best seat. His Jaguars own the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft and are the consensus choice to take him with that pick.

And Trevor Lawrence is doing absolutely nothing to hurt that consensus. In the videos below, he displayed superb footwork and solid spirals to his receivers on deep balls and post routes.

Trevor Lawrence was the top prospect in the 2018 recruiting class and chose Clemson over other top programs. He took over the starting job midseason and went on lead the Tigers to a national title win over Alabama.

Lawrence and the Tigers returned to the national title game the following year, but were defeated by LSU. In 2020, he was a Heisman Trophy finalist and had the Tigers in the College Football Playoff, but lost to Ohio State in the Sugar Bowl.

After finishing the season, Lawrence declared for the 2021 NFL Draft. He ends his Clemson career with 10,084 yards and 91 touchdowns.

And now he goes from a national title winner to a top pick in the NFL Draft.

Trevor Lawrence’s Pro Day is available on ESPN2 and the ACC Network.