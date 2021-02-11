Trevor Lawrence, the projected No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, will participate in his Pro Day this Friday.

Lawrence has nothing left to prove to NFL scouts and teams, but he’ll try and cement his draft stock anyways in 24 hours.

The former Clemson quarterback’s Pro Day will take place on Friday, Feb. 12 at 10 a.m. ET. NFL Network, ESPN2 and the ACC Network will each be airing the event.

Lawrence will be throwing to several receivers with NFL experience on Friday, including: Caleb Scott, Chris Finke and Charone Peak. Scott has spent time in Green Bay and Seattle while Finke spent time in San Francisco and Charone the Jets. Both Scott and Finke are free agents, so they’ll both be looking to put on a show during Lawrence’s Pro Day.

Several players with NFL experience will also be catching passes from Trevor Lawrence at Friday’s pro day: Caleb Scott (SEA/GB), Chris Finke (SF) and Charone Peake (NYJ). Scott and Finke are free agents, so a showcase in front of scouts for them, too. https://t.co/mqJq2rHaxK — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 11, 2021

Trevor Lawrence’s Pro Day on Friday will be must-watch television for die-hard draft fans. It’ll be Lawrence’s only pre-draft action.

The former Clemson quarterback will soon undergo surgery to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder. He won’t be participating in Clemson’s Pro Day, scheduled for Mar. 11, as a result.

Lawrence should be close to full strength by late April’s 2021 NFL Draft. And as long as all goes according to plan, he should be on track to participate in NFL training camp for whichever team that may be (looking at you, Jaguars).

Tune into ESPN2, NFL Network or ACC Network on Friday at 10 a.m. ET to catch Lawrence’s Pro Day.