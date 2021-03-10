NFL Analyst Compares Trevor Lawrence To 2 Different Quarterbacks

Although there’s been some recent hype surrounding other players, Trevor Lawrence is still the overwhelming favorite to come off the board first in this April’s NFL Draft.

The former Clemson quarterback boasts all of the physical attributes need to be successful as a professional and gained plenty of big-game experience in his three years at college. After an astounding Pro Day, Lawrence looks more ready than ever to become a starter in the NFL.

Given his unique combination of size and mobility, Bleacher Report’s Connor Rogers made some apt comparisons for the incoming pro. In his mind, Lawrence is most similar to John Elway and Josh Allen.

The Elway comparison is one that leaps off the page, given the legendary quarterback’s illustrious career in the NFL. In his playing days from 1983 to 1998, the Denver Broncos quarterback racked up accolade after accolade. Elway won two Super Bowls and a Super Bowl MVP both at the tail-end of his career. He also earned an MVP award in 1987, along with nine Pro Bowl nods three All Pro designations. Elway went into the Hall of Fame in 2004, capping off an astounding career.

Great expectations for these draft prospects 📈 @brgridiron pic.twitter.com/vw6aVKNHib — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 10, 2021

When it comes to a Josh Allen-Lawrence comparison, it’s the physical traits that seem to tie the players together. Both quarterbacks are physically imposing, with the Clemson star listed at 6-foot-6, 215 pounds and the Buffalo Bills 24-year-old coming in a 6-foot-5, 237 pounds. Even with their size, the two gunslingers are also mobile, making them difficult to gameplan against. Allen is fresh off of the best season of his NFL career, which might bode well for a similar quarterback like Lawrence.

Before the Clemson star can carve out his own place in the NFL, he’ll need to recover from surgery to repair an injured labrum this offseason. So far, Lawrence appears to be right on schedule and should be ready to go before the 2021 season.

All that’s left to do is see what the 21-year-old can do at the professional level. In just a few months, Lawrence will have the chance to make a name for himself in the NFL.