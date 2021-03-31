Trevor Lawrence Reacts To Justin Fields’ Pro Day Performance

Clemson star and projected top pick Trevor Lawrence has been vocal in his support of his fellow quarterbacks during the recent Pro Day cycle.

Lawrence was clearly impressed by the show that BYU quarterback Zach Wilson put on at his Pro Day workout last week. Now, he’s taken notice of what Justin Fields did at Ohio State yesterday.

Fields’ athleticism and arm talent was on display on Tuesday, as he dazzled scouts and fans with his performance. One particular highlight–of Fields unleashing a rocket while rolling to his left–went viral, as it was similar to the extraordinary throw Wilson made on Friday.

It was this rep that Lawrence commented on on Twitter.

Not gonna lie, it’s nice to see the support these guys have for each other. There’s a chance that Lawrence, Wilson and Fields will be the first three picks next month.

Most importantly, each of them will bring hope to the franchises that draft them, which is what you’re looking for in a first-round quarterback.