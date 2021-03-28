Trevor Lawrence Reacts To Controversial Customized Nike Shoes

It doesn’t look like Trevor Lawrence will be trying to cop a pair of Lil Nas X’s new sneakers when they release on Monday.

Over the weekend, it was announced that the “Old Town Road” rapper is collaborating with streetwear company MSCHF on the release of “Satan’s Shoes,” which are Nike Air Max’s that will apparently contain one drop of human blood in the red sole, along with a pentagram pendent and other Satanic references.

A total of 666 pairs of the shoes will drop tomorrow. Like we said, we don’t expect Lawrence to attempt to purchase them, based on his reaction to the sneakers on Twitter this afternoon.

“Line has to be drawn somewhere. Smh,” Lawrence tweeted.

For what it’s worth, Nike is denying it had anything to do with the production and release of these sneakers, saying that they’re simply customized Air Max 97s.

“We do not have a relationship with Little Nas X or MSCHF,” the company said in a statement. “Nike did not design or release these shoes and we do not endorse them.”

Back in 2019, MSCHF released “Jesus Shoes,” which are customized Air Max 97s featuring Holy Water from the River Jordan in the soles. Guess this is the obvious follow-up to that.