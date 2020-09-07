Trevor Lawrence Reacts To Chase Brice Winning Duke Starting Job

Clemson star quarterback Trevor Lawrence had an awesome reaction to his former Clemson teammate, Chase Brice, winning Duke’s starting quarterback gig.

Lawrence spent a few years with Brice at Clemson before Brice opted to transfer to Duke. In two years with the Tigers, Brice served as Lawerence’s backup. The Clemson backup quarterback threw for 1,023 yards and nine touchdowns compared to four interceptions during his time with the Tigers.

Now, Brice is set to take over the Duke offense for the 2020 season. The Blue Devils named Brice their starting quarterback this week. He’ll have a major challenge in his first career start as he faces off against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish this Saturday.

Lawrence couldn’t be happier for his former Clemson teammate. The superstar quarterback had an awesome reaction to Duke’s latest announcement, as seen in the tweet below.

Fortunately for Chase Brice, he shouldn’t have any issue putting up big numbers in the Duke offense. He had the privilege of studying under Trevor Lawrence these past few years. There’s no doubt that study and championship experience will pay off for the Blue Devils.

As for the Clemson Tigers, they enter the 2020 season as one of the favorites to win the national championship. Lawrence and the Tigers fell just short of that goal last year in a championship loss to LSU.

Clemson begins its 2020 campaign this Saturday against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.