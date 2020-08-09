Few college football players have been as vocal about getting back onto the field as Clemson star QB Trevor Lawrence.

But on the heels of reports that the 2020 college season is on the brink of collapse, Lawrence had a ton to say on the matter. Taking to Twitter, the Clemson QB ripped the impending decision to cancel the 2020 season.

Lawrence declared that people are “at just as much, if not more risk, if we don’t play.” He said that players being sent home where social distancing is not enforced will place added expense on families.

Another complaint he had was that sending players back to their homes might expose a lot of them to bad family situations or living conditions. He concluded that without a college football season, things may only get worse.

You can see Lawrence’s entire statement here:

People are at just as much, if not more risk, if we don’t play. Players will all be sent home to their own communities where social distancing is highly unlikely and medical care and expenses will be placed on the families if they were to contract covid19 (1) — Trevor Lawrence (@Trevorlawrencee) August 9, 2020

Players being safe and taking all of the right precautions to try to avoid contracting covid because the season/ teammates safety is on the line. Without the season, as we’ve seen already, people will not social distance or wear masks and take the proper precautions — Trevor Lawrence (@Trevorlawrencee) August 9, 2020

Trevor Lawrence makes a number of worthwhile points in his message. But the issue for colleges goes beyond the health and well-being of the players (as it always has).

Liability and loss of revenue, not to mention the possibility of death, are just a few of the issues at hand here.

College athletics programs probably couldn’t care less what the consequences of not playing are for the players. The main thing that’s led to conferences like the MAC canceling the season has been – and will likely be for the remaining conferences – liability and lost revenue.

Will there be a 2020 college football season?