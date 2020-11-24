Trevor Lawrence Reacts To Dabo Swinney’s FSU Comments

Dabo Swinney has been in the news this week for all the wrong reasons, but quarterback Trevor Lawrence has his back.

Florida State’s decision to cancel its contest versus Clemson didn’t sit well with Swinney. And the situation continues to escalate thanks to a passive aggressive back-and-forth between the Clemson head coach and Mike Norvell.

Swinney made a bold claim saying Florida State didn’t cancel the game because COVID-related circumstances. Instead, he claims the Florida State administration made the decision to “forfeit the game.”

“This game was not canceled because of COVID,” Swinney said Sunday. “COVID was just an excuse to cancel the game. I have no doubt their players wanted to play and would have played. And same with the coaches. To me, the Florida State administration forfeited the game.”

Swinney’s comments haven’t been received very well by the majority of fans and analysts. But Lawrence has come to Swinney’s defense.

“There is obviously a lot backlash with social media and all that stuff,” Lawrence said this week, via 247Sports. “Coach Swinney, as a leader, is great at what he does. We’ve got his back through thick and thin because he’s shown us the kind of person he is on a consistent basis. We believe in him first and foremost.”

Mike Norvell has reaffirmed Florida State continues to listen to medical officials. But Swinney isn’t buying it.

It seems the only way this will be settled is if the Seminoles and Tigers hash it out on the gridiron, though a rescheduled game seems unlikely at this point.