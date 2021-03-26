Trevor Lawrence Reacts To Viral Throw From Zach Wilson’s Pro Day

It took three years for Trevor Lawrence to secure his spot as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. But it may have only taken Zach Wilson one throw to be taken No. 2, and Lawrence isn’t afraid to show how impressed he is.

Like most of us, Trevor Lawrence saw this incredible cannon of a pass from the former BYU quarterback. Taking to Twitter after he saw it, Lawrence had just one word to describe what he saw.

“SHEESH!” the former Clemson quarterback said, writing in all caps. And just about everyone shares the sentiment.

Over 3,000 people and counting have liked or shared that reaction in the first 15 minutes. The clip of the throw itself is numbering in the hundreds of thousands across all media.

As impressive as Wilson looked at his Pro Day, Lawrence need not fear losing his No. 1 overall spot in the draft. The fact that Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer didn’t bother to attend is proof that the team has made its decision.

The New York Jets have the No. 2 overall pick in the draft and more and more reporters are speculating that they will ditch Sam Darnold and draft Wilson. Both teams play each other in 2021, so we could see the two quarterbacks going up against one another soon enough.

Wilson’s strong Pro Day preceded a mad scramble of NFL trades later in the day. Whether it’s the New York Jets or some other team picking at No. 2, the San Francisco 49ers will presumably take Wilson at No. 3 if someone makes the baffling decision to pass on him.