Trevor Lawrence Releases Statement On Dabo Swinney’s T-Shirt

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney drew some criticism on Saturday for his T-shirt choice on vacation. His star quarterback has since come to his defense.

Swinney, a two-time national champion, was spotted on vacation wearing a “Football Matters” shirt. The shirt was seen by some as insensitive during a time when Black Lives Matter is at the forefront of discussion.

A photo of Swinney wearing the shirt was tweeted out by a fan, but later deleted. It was screenshotted by others on Twitter:

It appears the tweet was deleted. Here you go. pic.twitter.com/wwcuEWZ8dh — Elika Sadeghi (@elikasadeghi) June 6, 2020

Clemson star quarterback Trevor Lawrence took to Twitter early Sunday morning to defend his head coach.

“Coach Swinney’s shirt, in any way, is not mocking the Black Lives Matter movement. He has been wearing the shirt for months in meetings,” Lawrence wrote on Twitter.

Coach Swinney’s shirt, in any way, is not mocking the Black Lives Matter movement. He has been wearing the shirt for months in meetings. — Trevor Lawrence (@Trevorlawrencee) June 7, 2020

Football Matters has been somewhat of a mantra for Swinney in recent years. He spoke about it during a 2017 speech at the South Carolina State House, via WIS-TV:

“Football matters,” Swinney said. “It matters. I tell people all the time when I go speak. Football matters. It’s one of the last great positive influences in young people’s lives. They don’t get it in their music, their social media. They don’t get it in a lot of other areas, but in the game of football, it’s still hard work.”

Football Matters is also a campaign started by the National Football Foundation. The shirt being worn by Swinney looks similar to their logo.

Swinney has yet to comment on it, but Lawrence has come to his defense.