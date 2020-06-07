The Spun

Trevor Lawrence Responds To New Criticism Of Dabo Swinney

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence warms up vs. LSU.NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 13: Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Clemson Tigers warms up before the College Football Playoff National Championship game against the LSU Tigers at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 13, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence responded to further criticism of his head coach, Dabo Swinney, on Sunday morning.

Swinney was reportedly spotted wearing a “Football Matters” T-shirt on vacation this weekend. The shirt is seen by some as insensitive, considering Black Lives Matter is at the forefront of the country at the moment.

A photo of Swinney wearing the shirt surfaced on Twitter this weekend.

Lawrence addressed Swinney’s shirt on Twitter on Sunday morning. He spoke on the “Football Matters” campaign.

‘Coach Swinney’s shirt, in any way, is not mocking the Black Lives Matter movement. He has been wearing the shirt for months in meetings,” he tweeted.

Quincy Avery, a prominent quarterbacks coach, responded to Lawrence’s tweet on Sunday morning.

“We can say this,” he wrote. “We can also say how tone deaf it makes him for not understanding that right now is not the time to wear the shirt. Every opportunity Swinney has missed the opportunity to be better than he was before.”

Lawrence then responded back.

“Also a lot going on that you don’t see bro, trust me. The whole team would say the same thing as well,” he said.

It’s been an interesting couple of days for the Clemson football program, that is for sure.

Clemson is expected to start the 2020 season ranked No. 1 in the country.

