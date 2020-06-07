Trevor Lawrence Responds To New Criticism Of Dabo Swinney

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence responded to further criticism of his head coach, Dabo Swinney, on Sunday morning.

Swinney was reportedly spotted wearing a “Football Matters” T-shirt on vacation this weekend. The shirt is seen by some as insensitive, considering Black Lives Matter is at the forefront of the country at the moment.

A photo of Swinney wearing the shirt surfaced on Twitter this weekend.

It appears the tweet was deleted. Here you go. pic.twitter.com/wwcuEWZ8dh — Elika Sadeghi (@elikasadeghi) June 6, 2020

Lawrence addressed Swinney’s shirt on Twitter on Sunday morning. He spoke on the “Football Matters” campaign.

‘Coach Swinney’s shirt, in any way, is not mocking the Black Lives Matter movement. He has been wearing the shirt for months in meetings,” he tweeted.

Coach Swinney’s shirt, in any way, is not mocking the Black Lives Matter movement. He has been wearing the shirt for months in meetings. — Trevor Lawrence (@Trevorlawrencee) June 7, 2020

Quincy Avery, a prominent quarterbacks coach, responded to Lawrence’s tweet on Sunday morning.

“We can say this,” he wrote. “We can also say how tone deaf it makes him for not understanding that right now is not the time to wear the shirt. Every opportunity Swinney has missed the opportunity to be better than he was before.”

Lawrence then responded back.

“Also a lot going on that you don’t see bro, trust me. The whole team would say the same thing as well,” he said.

Also a lot going on that you don’t see bro, trust me. The whole team would say the same thing as well. https://t.co/rEltRyh0T5 — Trevor Lawrence (@Trevorlawrencee) June 7, 2020

It’s been an interesting couple of days for the Clemson football program, that is for sure.

Clemson is expected to start the 2020 season ranked No. 1 in the country.