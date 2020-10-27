Trevor Lawrence Reveals If He’d Consider Returning To Clemson

Right now, fans of NFL teams buried at the bottom of the league are dreaming of landing Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 overall pick.

Of course, as there is with every projected top pick, there are some faint whispers that Lawrence may opt to stay in school. Former NFL star Roddy White even suggested the Clemson quarterback should return for his senior season rather than getting picked by the New York Jets.

Lawrence was asked this afternoon about his plans for the future and if he’d actually consider coming back. Not surprisingly, he didn’t have much to say.

“We’ll just have to see how things unfold. There’s a lot of factors in that,” Lawrence said. “My mindset has been that I’m gonna move on, but who knows? There’s a lot of things that could happen.”

At the end of the day, we’d bet Lawrence goes pro. The financial ramifications of returning to school and potentially getting injured are too stark; he has to strike while the iron is hot.

Odds are, when the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft is announced, Lawrence’s name will be the one called.

Still, up until the point he officially says he’s coming out of school, there will always be some people speculating on what he’ll do.