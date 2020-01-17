Trevor Lawrence Sends Heartfelt Message To Chase Brice After Transfer

On Thursday afternoon, Clemson quarterback Chase Brice announced his decision to transfer from the university.

Brice, not seeing a path to becoming the team’s starting quarterback, decided to leave with two years of eligibility left. He’s immediately eligible to play for whatever school he decides to attend next.

It’s a bittersweet moment for Clemson fans who watched Brice keep the Tigers’ 2018 season alive when Trevor Lawrence went down with an injury against Syracuse. Brice led the team to a comeback victory over the Orange, a pivotal win on Clemson’s path to a national title.

After Brice announced his decision to leave the program, teammate and friend Trevor Lawrence took to Twitter with a message for the former Tiger.

“Sad to see one of my best friends leave, but more excited to see how his journey ends up!! Love you dude,” Lawrence said to Brice.

For his career with the Tigers, Brice passed for 1,023 yards, nine touchdowns and four interceptions. His top statistical output came in a 77-16 win over Louisville in 2018. He completed 6-of-7 passes for 110 yards and three touchdowns in that contest.

Brice will be coveted on the transfer market as someone with experience on the field.

Stay tuned for his announcement.