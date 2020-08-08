Trevor Lawrence Sends Message To Clemson Fans Before 2020 Season

Clemson fans are loving star quarterback Trevor Lawrence’s latest message ahead of the highly-anticipated 2020 season.

The generational talent made a massive announcement on Saturday. Lawrence announced he won’t opt out of the 2020 season and is committed to playing for the Tigers this season – as long as the season stays put as currently scheduled.

Several top 2021 NFL Draft prospects have made the decision this week to opt out of the season, including Penn State LB Micah Parsons and Purdue WR Rondale Moore. Lawrence was one of the big names to watch as to whether or not he would play. Now, his decision’s been made.

Following Saturday’s big news, Lawrence sent a message to Clemson fans ahead of the 2020 season. The 6-foot-6 quarterback is thrilled to be getting back to work with the Tigers.

Just playing ball😃 – feels great to be back pic.twitter.com/WJR0Wh7oxU — Trevor Lawrence (@Trevorlawrencee) August 8, 2020

This is what NFL executives love to see from top-tier prospects. There’s no denying Lawrence has love for the game.

Lawrence and the Tigers are on a mission this year to avenge their championship loss to LSU last season. Clemson’s been to two-straight championship games, winning the first and losing the second. Lawrence has a chance to secure another championship before he heads off to the NFL following his junior season this year.

The schedule shouldn’t be much of an issue for Clemson. Lawrence and the Tigers begin their 2020 campaign on Sept. 12 at Wake Forest.