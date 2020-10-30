Trevor Lawrence Sends Message To Fans Following Positive Test

Earlier tonight, the college football world was stunned by the news that Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence tested positive for COVID-19.

Due to his positive test, Lawrence will be out for Saturday’s game against Boston College. There is also a chance he’s forced to miss next weekend’s game against Notre Dame as well.

Not long after the news of his positive test was confirmed by Clemson, Lawrence took to social media with a message.

“I have tested positive for COVID-19, and my symptoms have been relatively mild while I’m following protocol from Clemson and the ACC,” he said on Twitter. “The only thing that hurts is missing an opportunity to be with my teammates this weekend and play the game I love.”

“I hate that I can’t be there, but I’ll be watching from isolation and pulling for our guys while I wait for the opportunity to rejoin the team,” he continued. “God bless and Go Tigers!”

According to the ACC’s rules, there is a chance that Lawrence also misses next week’s game against Notre Dame. Sports Illustrated‘s Ross Dellenger noted the ACC has stringent guidelines which means a player testing positive must isolate for at least 10 days.

Backup quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei will likely get the start this weekend against Boston College. We’ll have to wait and see if Lawrence will be able to get back on the field for the Notre Dame game.