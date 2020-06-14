Trevor Lawrence Shares What He’s Seen From Dabo Swinney

Trevor Lawrence made his thoughts on Dabo Swinney very clear while speaking to reporters earlier this week.

Clemson’s quarterback defended his head coach in the wake of all of the criticism. Swinney has been questioned for both how he’s handled incidents with the Tigers and his overall response to the nationwide protests against police brutality.

Swinney has since apologized. He said on Saturday that he’s “embarrassed” it took him this long to learn some of the history at Clemson.

Dabo says he’s embarrassed to say he didn’t know all the history on Clemson’s campus, but he’s learning. Now praising DeAndre Hopkins and Deshaun Watson for speaking out. Says you can’t expect players to hear your cheers if you can’t hear their cries. — Grace Raynor (@gmraynor) June 13, 2020

Lawrence made it clear while speaking to reporters that Swinney is a man of integrity.

“I think it’s multiple different emotions, because we know coach Swinney so well and have been around him and his family. We know how he acts on a daily basis,” Lawrence told the Packer and Durham show on ACC Network. “We know that some of the ways he’s been portrayed isn’t accurate, but you have to look at both sides. Sometimes, you know, in situations like this, there’s a a lot of emotions and people that don’t know him, you just see a statement or something that he says and you might take it the wrong way.

“So I understand where people are coming from, but me personally knowing coach Swinney and the man that he is, I’ve never doubted his character because I’ve seen the way he lives every day. His testament to me is how he lives.”

Clemson will be one of the most-watched college football teams in 2020. The Tigers will likely enter the season ranked No. 1 overall.