Trevor Lawrence Gives Positive Update On Shoulder After Surgery

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence had shoulder surgery in February, which is not ideal for a player weeks away from the NFL Draft. It sounds like all things are heading in the right direction.

Lawrence probably has a four or five-month outlook on his recovery, but it shouldn’t impede him from playing as a rookie this fall. He is overwhelmingly likely to be the No. 1 pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars and new head coach Urban Meyer.

On Tuesday, he spoke with ESPN‘s Stephania Bell about his recovery. So far, he says he feels better than he thought he would, after what was his first major surgery.

“As you know, this is really the first serious thing that I’ve dealt with, but I’m doing great,” Lawrence told Bell. “I actually feel way better than I thought I would at this point.”

Drew Morcos, Lawrence’s physical therapist, laid out a more detailed timetable for what Lawrence is facing in rehab. From ESPN:

His physical therapist, Drew Morcos, told Bell that the focus of Lawrence’s rehab right now is working within pain-free ranges of motion and strengthening the scapular (shoulder blade) muscles along with the core. According to Morcos, the star QB is expected to remain in a brace for about two more weeks and if the rehab goes as planned, to begin throwing in about six to eight weeks, likely with a modified version, such as throwing from his knees.

Barring a true shock, Trevor Lawrence will be the first name called when the 2021 NFL Draft begins on April 29.

[ESPN]